Friday, the clearest day in over three months; “Barry” bears next real rain chance then extreme heat to follow

CLEAR SKIES

Friday area-wide was 100% clear! There wasn’t an afternoon cloud to be found in the state and for over 150 miles late Friday afternoon. What a day, and it is so well deserved following the terribly cloudy months of May and June.

Friday marked the sunniest and clearest day since March 26th and ranks among only two other days all year this clear.

The clearest days of 2019 are

January 5th

March 26th

and July 12th

July is the second sunniest month annually in Indianapolis only trailing August. July produces 66% possible sunshine and to-date has produced 53%. That makes this sunniest month to-date this year! It is well deserved, so soak up the sunshine just remember to wear that sunblock!

The upcoming weekend will remain very sunny with just a few added clouds Sunday and a small chance of a thunderstorm. Real rain chances are still on hold until tropical storm “Barry” remnants near Tuesday.

OPPRESSIVE HEAT LATE NEXT WEEK?

Off overnight computers there are strong indications that incredible levels of humidity will be up-welled as “Barry” nears next week. In the wake of “Barry” an upper level hot dome is to build east. Should these trends hold we could experience some of the hottest temperatures in central Indiana in years. Current forecasts include highs of 96° and 97° late next week. Stay tuned, we will be monitoring these trends very closely.