Hotter weekend ahead! Remnants of Barry could bring us rain.

Skies are clear and temperatures are cooler to begin our Friday morning. The drop in dew points (drier air), is allowing for a great start that certainly is more comfortable than the last previous mornings, so be sure to enjoy! High pressure (stable air) is settling in for today and this will bring a lot of sunshine for the day, while temperatures warm back into the upper 80’s!

Another great evening ahead for anything and everything outdoors. Hotter air will begin to creep in, along with higher humidity for Saturday and Sunday, as the 90’s return to the state. A weak boundary will set up on Sunday and could be enough kick start a couple of storms to end your Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Barry will make landfall early (Saturday) tomorrow morning across Louisiana with heavy, flooding rainfall, strong gusts and a few tornadoes. The greatest impact will be across the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. Eventually, Barry will weaken and drift north by early next week. Computer models remain constant with remnants of Barry moving across Indiana by Tuesday. If you are in need of rain this will be the best shot for the next 7-10 days!