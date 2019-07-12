× Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for cell phone store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to ten years and one day in federal prison for a 2018 cell phone store robbery in Indianapolis.

According to a Department of Justice press release, the sentence was handed down on Thursday after Andre Hamilton, 24, was found guilty of robbery and discharging a firearm.

“Cell phone store robberies have declined since federal and local law enforcement involvement,” said a U.S. Attorney. “It is imperative that individuals contemplating such heinous crimes know that these acts will not be tolerated and that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

An investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) showed that on February 9, 2018, Hamilton entered a Boost Mobile cell phone store located on North Michigan Road.

Police say he wore a mask, was armed with a revolver and demanded cash from the store’s register. Hamilton then fired his revolver into the ceiling of the store when a clerk hesitated, before fleeing in a vehicle and was arrested shortly after.

“Violent crime remains a significant priority for the FBI and we are committed to identifying and pursuing individuals who utilize firearms for criminal purposes and put residents in danger,” said an FBI spokesperson.

“We’ve made tremendous strides in the number of cell phone robberies as indicative in today’s announcement,” IMPD Chief Bryan Roach added. “IMPD will continue to leverage federal partnerships and the cell phone co-op to identify ways in increasing safety.”