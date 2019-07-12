Suspect in custody at Indiana University following alert of person wielding knife on campus
UPDATE: Indiana University says there is no longer a threat. One juvenile was taken into custody, and another juvenile had non-life threatening injuries.
Previous story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University says students should take shelter in the nearest room after a person with a knife was spotted on campus.
The alert sent to students said the person was spotted near Merrill Hall/Music Addition at 1201 East 3rd Street.
“If you are on campus, trust your instincts and take safe shelter in the nearest available room. Lock the door if possible. Remain in place until the police or a campus administrator known to you gives the FINAL UPDATE,” the alert said.
Police told FOX59 they didn’t have any additional information at this time. Anyone who has information or spots the suspect is asked to call 911.