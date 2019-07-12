× Joe Biden coming to Indianapolis for National Urban League conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to Indianapolis on Thursday, July 25.

The Democratic presidential candidate will travel to the Circle City to attend the National Urban League’s conference, which will run from July 24 through July 27 at the Indiana Convention Center.

The civil rights organization also confirms to FOX59 that candidates Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, and Bill DeBlasio will be attending the conference. The dates for their appearances are to be determined.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.