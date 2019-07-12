× Lawrence County traffic stop leads to methamphetamine arrests

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. — Two people face methamphetamine-related charges after being pulled over in Lawrence County.

Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2007 Kia passenger vehicle along SR 54 just west of Avoca on Wednesday.

The driver was identified as Victor J. Roberts, 32, of Owensburg and the female passenger was identified as Julia (Jacobs) Sowders, 39, also of Owensburg.

According to police, one officer was speaking to Roberts on the driver’s side and another officer saw Sowders reach in to her pants and attempt to hide a bag.

Further investigation revealed around 5 grams of methamphetamine packaged in baggies for sale, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and several empty smaller baggies commonly used for drug packaging.

Roberts and Sowders were arrested and taken to Lawrence County Jail.

Roberts faces charges of dealing methamphetamine. Roberts and Sowders both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the Bloomington area is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington District at 812-332-4411.