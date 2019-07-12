New brewery mixes beer with Indiana racing history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They started brewing beer at home as a hobby, and now they're brewing it for the masses. Guggman Haus Brewing Company is blending hops with some IndyCar racing history near downtown Indianapolis. Sherman stopped by to check it out.

