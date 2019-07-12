INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- They started brewing beer at home as a hobby, and now they're brewing it for the masses. Guggman Haus Brewing Company is blending hops with some IndyCar racing history near downtown Indianapolis. Sherman stopped by to check it out.
New brewery mixes beer with Indiana racing history
