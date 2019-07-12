LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: Some fans head for the exits after an earthquake shook the Thomas & Mack Center during a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the New York Knicks during the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Pacers close Summer League slate with win as Bitadze gets his visa
Alize Johnson scored a game-high 25 points and DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell chipped in 24 as the Pacers beat the Clippers 86-75 in their NBA Summer League finale.
The Blue & Gold’s leading Summer League Scorer Aaron Holiday sat out the game with a sore left hip, so Johnson and Akoon-Purcell picked up the slack beautifully, combining to shoot 50% from the floor, going 19-for-38.
It was an encouraging end to Indiana’s trip to Las Vegas, but back at home, another piece of news was just as good for the franchise.