Sullivan County man accused of kidnapping, severely beating another man with hatchet

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – A Sullivan County man is accused of kidnapping a man from his home and forcing him into the trunk of a car.

Michael Scott, 29, faces charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he forced a 28-year-old man into the trunk of a car, took him to a rural area, and hit him in the head with a hatchet.

He was later treated for serious head and facial injuries, at Terre Haute Regional Hospital, where he is awaiting transfer to an Indianapolis hospital.

A woman was in the car too. The sheriff’s office says Scott also beat her. They say she was not a willing participant in the kidnapping.

She ended up jumping from the car near US41 and Harlan Road in Vigo County. She then flagged down a driver, who transported her to the Terre Haute Police Department.

After the female flagged down the passerby, Scott fled southbound on US41. A short time later, Scott crashed the car near Boot City, on US41 south, before fleeing the scene on foot.

After a foot search with K9 officers and drones, deputies found Scott near a railroad track near Oregon Church Road in Vigo County.

The Sullivan County prosecutor charged Scott with kidnapping, criminal Confinement, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and intimidation.

Scott is in the Sullivan County Jail.