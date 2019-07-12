Your Town Friday: Brownsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brownsburg, Ind. - Oftentimes for Your Town Friday we get requests to check out someplace new. Sometimes we get asked to return to see what's changed and that's what happened this week!

We first met Monica Derhammer three years ago when the mom of two put together a business in Brownsburg and opened the doors in just five days. She invited us back to see the community support for ourselves.

We also got to meet Christina Richardson, one of Monica's success stories.

"It was really hard at first," said Christina. "My goal to start off was just to lose ten pounds, but once I started seeing the weight loss I felt so much more confident in myself."

The elementary school teacher in Brownsburg says her life has changed since walking into Monica's gym, Hoosier Trainer.

Monica challenged her community in February to kick it up a notch.

"She also supplied us with nutrition, which was really key for me," said Christina.

Christina is down 25 pounds so far.

"To see a successful client lose twenty or thirty pounds following something I either do, like a challenge or just following our classes, says a lot about what we do," said Monica.

This all started when Monica showed up to work as a trainer three years ago and learned her gym was closing.

"You know, I didn’t want to quit. So my husband and myself started looking for a spot. We got keys on Monday and that following Monday we opened. In five days we transformed this gym and opened the doors."

"My goal when I opened was 100 members. I prayed and hoped that I would have 100 members and three years later we’re at almost 700 members. It’s a very welcoming community in the town of Brownsburg. I found that out!

It's all from word of mouth and making people feel comfortable.

Christina told us, "Every time I start a new class I always feel so nervous, but all the trainers are so welcoming."

Monica knows exactly what she's talking about.

"Honestly sometimes when I sub a class I get anxious, just because it’s something new, but taking that first step is what it’s all about!"

This is my dream, but I will say me and my husband are looking for land to eventually just build our Hoosier Trainer. 1022

Monica is celebrating with free classes at Hoosier Trainer on Saturday. The classes are 25 minutes not the usual 50, to give you time to try different classes and see what you like. Click here for the schedule and more.

If you want us to visit your town, click here to tell us why!