90s to return this weekend; “Barry” remnants to bring rain next week

At 9 AM Saturday, Barry is still at Tropical Storm status and has not made landfall. The outer bands of the strengthening system have moved into southern Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The storm is producing sustained winds at 70 MPH but is moving northwest slowly at 5 MPH. Barry is expected to make landfall midday Saturday and bring significant flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend. Up to 20 inches of rain may fall within the heavy rain bands from the storm.

The Gulf Coast will also have the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Hurricane, Tropical Storm and Storm Surge warnings have all been issued along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.

The remnants from “Barry” will bring a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms to central Indiana next Tuesday and Wednesday. Until the system arrives, storm chances will be limited. High pressure over the Ohio River Valley will provide the area with dry weather through Saturday. However, the heat will crank back up through the weekend. Highs in the lower 90s return Saturday afternoon!

The humidity is going to gradually rise into Sunday, which will result in a heat index values in the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon hours. The hot and humid conditions may help isolated thunderstorms develop Sunday and Monday.