INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's always time for Christmas as Fox 59's Jessica Hayes and Zach Myers found out Saturday morning when Amazon John from Silly Safari came by with a couple of his friends who just might be employed for St. Nick this December.
Christmas comes early to the Fox 59 Weekend Morning Show
-
Weather Authority Junior: Phoenix
-
Anderson man who abused, murdered girlfriend’s child found guilty, boy’s father calls for change
-
Symphony on the Prairie 2019 season preview
-
Weather Authority Junior: Keaden
-
Hoosier Steaks ready for a busy grilling day this July 4th holiday
-
-
National Donate Life Month: Forever connected
-
Office of Inspector General tells EPA they need to update online information they’ve had since 2018
-
Marilyn Crosley teaching life lessons on planting, nurturing, and caring for a living things in the garden
-
FOX59’s Larra Overton announces new job with Indianapolis Colts
-
Fountain Square thief took off with woman’s car as she helped daughter
-
-
Police search for arsonist after 2 near north side homes set on fire
-
Despite loss, local moms donate breast milk to sickest Hoosier babies
-
119th U.S. Open on FOX