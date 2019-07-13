Indiana Task Force 1 deploys 2 members to help with Barry

Posted 3:51 PM, July 13, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two US&R members have been deployed to assist with Tropical Storm Barry, Indiana Task Force 1 has announced.

Incident Support Team Structures Specialist Scott Nacheman and Incident Support Team Liason Bill Brown are en route to Louisiana, according to officials.

Both are attached to the FEMA US&R Incident Support Team.

Nacheman is a forensics engineer for DeSimone Consulting Engineers and Maffieis Engineering. Brown is a retired IFD Battalion Chief and former Indiana Task Force 1 program director, according to authorities.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.