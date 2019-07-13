Indiana Task Force 1 deploys 2 members to help with Barry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Two US&R members have been deployed to assist with Tropical Storm Barry, Indiana Task Force 1 has announced.

Incident Support Team Structures Specialist Scott Nacheman and Incident Support Team Liason Bill Brown are en route to Louisiana, according to officials.

Both are attached to the FEMA US&R Incident Support Team.

Nacheman is a forensics engineer for DeSimone Consulting Engineers and Maffieis Engineering. Brown is a retired IFD Battalion Chief and former Indiana Task Force 1 program director, according to authorities.

INTF-1 Deploys 2 US&R members to #HurricaneBarry. FEMA Incident Support Team Structures Specialist Scott Nacheman (L) and FEMA Incident Support Team Liason Bill Brown (R). Both are enroute to Louisiana. #fema @NAT_USAR_NEWS pic.twitter.com/Ia6teNMAD3 — Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) July 13, 2019