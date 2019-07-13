× Jim Caldwell taking leave of absence from Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence from the Miami Dolphins this season, his new team announced Saturday.

“I will be stepping back due to some medical complications that require my full attention,” Caldwell said in a statement through the Dolphins. “I want to thank Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, Coach Flores and the rest of the organization for the support they have given me and my family.”

Caldwell was slated to be the Dolphins’ assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019.

“Our focus is on Jim’s health and supporting him in every way that we can,” Head Coach Brian Flores said. “With his knowledge and experience, Jim has been an invaluable member to our coaching staff and will continue to serve as a sounding board for me throughout the season.”

Caldwell coached the Colts from 2009-2011, leading the Horseshoes to the Super Bowl in 2009. He coached the Lions from 2014-2017.