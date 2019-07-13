× Pagenaud wins Honda Indy Toronto pole

Simon Pagenaud outdueled the IndyCar field Saturday afternoon, winning the pole for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.

“It was a great day, really,” said the 2019 Indy 500 winner. “Great weekend so far. I’ve had the most fun ever in Toronto. The car has just been amazing. The engine, Chevrolet, provided us a bit of an update this weekend and I think it’s really showing.”

Last year’s Toronto winner Scott Dixon qualified second and will start alongside Pagenaud on Row 1 at the drop of the green flag.

“It felt really good in the PNC Bank car,” Dixon said. “We were up around a tenth and a half the lap before in the last corner. It’s been hard to get track space, and (Simon) Pagenaud has been really tough all weekend, so far. We didn’t really get a clear lap in the practice sessions. But I’ve been confident in the car, and Felix (Rosenqvist) has been just as fast all weekend, so that’s obviously great for the team to have here in Toronto.”

Rosenqvist finished third in pole qualifying with Alexander Rossi, Josef Newgarden, and Ed Jones rounding out the Fast Six.

The day started with an practice skirmish as Sebastien Bourdais and Takuma Sato exchanged words and shoves in pit lane.

“No idea (why the incident happened),” said Bourdais to the television broadcast. “You saw the action. You see I passed him on the out lap. I guess it (expletive) him off. I’m not quite sure it deserved that kind of reaction. No idea. It doesn’t matter.”

Bourdais certainly hopes it won’t matter tomorrow, as he’ll start in eighth position, right in front of Sato in 10th. The Honda Indy Toronto will go green shortly after 3:30 p.m.