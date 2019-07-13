× Police investigating early morning west side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. — A person was shot early Saturday morning. The incident happened on the west side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department says 911 operators received a call at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday in reference to some one being shot. The caller reported hearing gun shots nearby and looked outside where a group of people stated that a man had been shot and to call police.

Officers were dispatched to the area on the 5000 block of Brandywine Drive. Responding officers were unable to locate a victim suffering from any gun-shot wounds.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metro Police Department quickly began interviewing witness and processing the scene for any clues or potential evidence.

Over one hour later, police were called to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Health Hospital in reference to a walk-in patient who had been shot. Responding officers located one adult male who had been shot in the leg. Detectives believe the shooting victim was connected to the earlier disturbance on Brandywine Drive.

The name of the victim has not been released. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Anyone who submits a tip to the CRIME STOPPERS hot line which leads to a felony arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.