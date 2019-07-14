IN Focus: Carson, Young, Hollingsworth on this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - What are Indiana's elected officials saying about an eventful week in the nation's capital?

In the video above, we talk with three members of Indiana's congressional delegation about several noteworthy topics in the news, including Robert Mueller's upcoming testimony in Congress, the controversy over immigration and the census, and the resignation of labor secretary Alex Acosta.

Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) sits on the House intelligence committee, which is scheduled to question Mueller in an open hearing on July 24, after the hearing was delayed another week.

'We're still going through the line of questioning and which members will ask which questions as it relates to the committees of their jurisdiction," said Carson in an interview last week. "As the chairman of the committee on counter-proliferation and counter-terrorism, counter-intelligence - I want to make sure my questions are specific to that aspect of the investigation."

In the video below, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) discusses legislation aimed at helping Indiana farmers, and the controversy surrounding immigration raids and detention centers, a topic we also discussed this week with Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).

Sen. Young also spoke with us about a bipartisan bill he's offered to provide more assistance for homeless veterans who received an other than honorable discharge from the military.

“This legislation will help ensure that many more chronically homeless veterans receive the housing support they deserve," said Young.