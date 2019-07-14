× Crash claims life of Anderson man

DALEVILLE, Ind. — An Anderson is dead following a single vehicle accident in Delaware County on Sunday evening.

Warren Allen, 57, succumbed to his injuries after he left the roadway and drove into a ditch where his vehicle rolled several times and he was ejected.

Indiana State Police said Allen was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol and/or drugs may have been a contributing factor.

According to police, the crash occurred near 5 p.m. on State Road 67 near CR 750 W., just east of Daleville. When police arrived on scene several citizens were performing CPR on Allen. A Trooper used his AED in an attempt to revive Allen, but was unsuccessful.

The preliminary investigation by police indicated that Allen had been driving his Chrysler Pacifica south bound on SR 67 in the passing lane when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the right lane and drove off the roadway.

A toxicology report is pending as the crash remains under investigation.