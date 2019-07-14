× Ebron hosts football camp, connects with young Colts fans

Less than two weeks before the Colts report to training camp, Eric Ebron held a camp of his own for young athletes across central Indiana. The tight end hosted a skills camp Saturday at Park Tudor for hundreds of local kids to test their skills and learn football fundamentals. Despite earning a Pro Bowl nod last season, Ebron insists he’s still making a name for himself in Indianapolis.

“It’s cool because some of them still don’t know who I am, that’s awesome, they’re like, ‘what position do you play,’” he said with a laugh. “It’s fun because that humbles you and let’s you know there’s still more work to be done which is always a good thing. It’s fun to get out here to get around kids and realize you haven’t reached everybody. Of course putting on these camps and reaching out to these parents and getting out into the community of Indianapolis is great. They have helped me so much and been so great to my family, so the only thing that was right to do is to give back.”

Ebron arrived in Indianapolis just last season after four years with the Lions. He established himself as one of Andrew Luck’s top targets, recording 13 touchdowns. When asked about his goals for his second campaign with the Colts, he emphasized a strong start.

“To not start off 1-5, I think that’s my biggest goal because if you look at our schedule, our first five games up until our bye week are pretty tough,” Ebron admitted.” To me, one of my main goals is to just not start that way. We did it last year, and we exerted too much energy down the long run to completely fulfill what we should have last year. I feel like, to just have a really good start, if we have a really good start I believe that will be awesome for our team, that will give us the boost of energy we need going into that week six bye week and to the rest of the season and hopefully that pays off for us.”

The Colts open training camp at Grand Park on July 25. Tickets are free to the public. They’ll open the preseason at Buffalo on August 8. The Horseshoes begin the regular season in Los Angeles facing the Chargers on September 8.