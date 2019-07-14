Humidity and storm chances rise Sunday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a weakening line of showers over our northern counties this Sunday morning. Early in the morning, showers fell in Lafayette, Frankfort and Kokomo. The rain will wither away late in the morning before more thunderstorms fire up along the same boundary this afternoon. The cold front will sag south over central Indiana, which will bring a few thunderstorms with the heat of the day.

Temperatures this Sunday are going to rise back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Dew points near 70° will create an uncomfortable feel this afternoon. The heat index will rise into the mid-90s, which will help fuel the thunderstorm activity. Severe weather is not likely, but some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

A few showers will linger around the area early in the evening with skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Lows will fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Your drive into work Monday should be dry. However, widely scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible by the evening rush hour. Highs will rebound into the lower 90s.

We are still tracking the latest updates with Tropical Storm Barry, which made landfall early Saturday afternoon along Louisiana’s coast. Barry intensified into a Category 1 hurricane, then weakened back to a tropical storm has the core of the storm hit land. This Sunday morning, the storm is still producing tropical storm force winds, and heavy rain to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Up to 20” may still fall in the path of Barry.

The remnants of Barry will impact Indiana’s weather midweek. The coverage for rain will increase Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday as Barry approaches this Ohio River Valley. Once the system moves out of the state, temperatures will surge back into the 90s! The warmest of 2019 will likely arrive by next weekend!