IMPD investigating after 3 people shot on northeast side

Posted 12:36 AM, July 14, 2019, by

Courtesy of Kevin Powell/Indy First Alert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Three people are wounded after a late night shooting Saturday on the northeast side.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road, near East 42nd Street, in reference a person shot.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says three people were found with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims are in critical condition, but stable, and a third person is in serious condition, but also stable.

No information was provided on a possible gunman. An investigation is ongoing.

