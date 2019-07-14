Man dead after crash on I-70 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man died after a crash involving a single vehicle on I-70 in Indianapolis.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on I-70 westbound at mm 83.3., before the I-70/I-65 split, according to Indiana State Police.

Authorities say the man, who was the only occupant, had to be cut from the vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced brain dead.

Officials say he later died from his injuries.

State police say alcohol may have been a factor. An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.