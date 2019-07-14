Pizza Parlor burglarized twice in three months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- On any given day you can head to any of the four Piezanos Pizza's in Central Indiana to get a fresh hand made pie. But after the door closed Saturday night on Rockville Rd., someone wanted more than food.

“Our employee came in this morning and when she came in she called me and informed me that somebody had busted out our front door, again,” said Owner, Amanda Green.

For the second time, Green says they've been hit by an attempted burglary. Once in May and another Sunday morning. Both incidents were caught on camera.

During the first incident in May, the owner says the attempted burglar took the cash drawer, got a little more than a hundred dollars out of it, and left it empty in the parking lot.

“Several local business owners have been hit by these guys that are just busting out our windows and taking our stuff,” said Green.

Police say the most recent incident happened Sunday, before 4 a.m.

“They came in they threw a rock through the door. They busted out our door. And they come right in, it was really quick. They come right around here, they grabbed the cash drawer and then ran back out,” said Green.

He was in and out in less than two minutes. In the surveillance video, you can see where he slams the register on the floor, leaves, comes back, and then heads out for good. Green says he ripped the register right out of the wall leave cords shredded. But, he did not get away with any cash.

“We are going to have to look into higher safety measures I guess...Thankfully nobody was hurt in this situation.”

She believes the person or persons responsible could be former employees or customers since they know exactly where to find the cash. She has a message for the perpetrator.

“There is now hiring signs all over the city. Why can't they come work for their money like everyone else does,” she said.

Green says it will cost them about a thousand dollars to get the door replaced and get the proper decals. If you recognize either of the two individuals in the video you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.