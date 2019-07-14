Tree Climbers from around the world compete in Indy’s Jambo 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The world's best tree climbers made their way to Indy this weekend to compete in the TreeStuff's Jambo 6 tree climbing competition.

The competitors do four different challenges designed to test their skills with climbing trees and rigging. People come to Holliday Park from all over to watch and participate in the three-day event that wrapped up Sunday afternoon.

The top female competitor from Canada says she has a mission to get more women involved in the sport.

"I think mainly a lot of women just kind of see it and they think it's a male dominated trade, so they just kind of shy off and say, 'I can't do that,' and they look at the physicality of it and they think, 'I will never be able to do that,' which is a shame because unless you try it, you really don't know," world champion tree climber Krista Strating said.

They plan to host the event again next year.