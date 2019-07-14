USBthere answers the problem of “Where is my phone charger?”

Posted 10:30 AM, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31AM, July 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --If you have a cell phone or tablet that is running low on power, and you are needing to re-charge it but can't find the charger, USBthere co-founder Angie Barnes has a unique device that always lets you know where that all important device is.

