INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. --If you have a cell phone or tablet that is running low on power, and you are needing to re-charge it but can't find the charger, USBthere co-founder Angie Barnes has a unique device that always lets you know where that all important device is.
USBthere answers the problem of “Where is my phone charger?”
-
Police warn against buying phones on secondary markets following cell phone store robbery
-
Pendleton residents asking for outdoor sirens after tornado
-
Muncie police using 3D technology to help solve crimes
-
Teen’s vape explodes leaving his jaw shattered
-
Police department to deploy ‘RoboCop’ to monitor public areas
-
-
U.S. Marshals warn of phone scam using their number
-
Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 19 ‘Fantasy Outlook’ now available
-
Mistaken identity leads to arrest warrants filed against Indy man shot and killed 4 years ago
-
24 arrested in connection with recent cell phone store robberies in Indianapolis
-
OFFICIAL RULES: Hammer’s House Party contest
-
-
Company offers $1K to ‘brave soul’ willing to use a flip phone for a week
-
Mooresville police looking to identify suspects in armed robbery
-
Local company says it has smoke detector of the future