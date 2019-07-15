× Carmel votes to ban e-cigarette use in public places

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel City Council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that bans the use of electronic cigarettes in public places.

Vaping will now be included in the city’s smoke-free law, which applies to school buses, libraries, trails and parks. The proposal also extends the ban to bars and private clubs.

Carmel is one of the first cities in the country to ban e-cigarettes, after San Francisco led the nation just last month.

The city cites the known risks of secondhand smoke as the reason behind the ban.