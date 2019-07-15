× Deadly weekend on central Indiana roadways: 6 people killed in 12 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was a deadly weekend on the roadways across central Indiana. Six people were killed in less than 12 hours on Sunday.

The first crash occurred on I-465 near Keystone Avenue. Alanna Norman Koons, 29, and her 18-month-old twins, June and Ruby, died when a semi slammed into the back of their car. Seven other people were injured in that crash.

The second crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on WB I-70 near the 83 mile marker. Investigators believe he drove off the roadway and came back onto the roadway before running off the road again and colliding with a concrete wall. Police believe alcohol was a factor in this crash. There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no other passengers inside the vehicle.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were affected for over two hours while the crash was investigated and the vehicle was removed. The identity of the man is being withheld until the family has time to make proper notifications.

The third crash occurred around 5 p.m. on SR 67 near CR 750 W in Delaware County near Daleville.

Police say 57-year-old Warren Allen, of Anderson, had been driving his Chrysler Pacifica south bound when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle crossed the right lane and drove off the roadway. The vehicle drove down into a ditch where it rolled numerous times and ejected Allen, who was not wearing his seat belt.

Nearby residents were doing CPR on Allen until police arrived. An Indiana State Police trooper used his AED in an attempt to revive him, but it was unsuccessful. He died at the scene.

Police believe alcohol and\or drugs may have been a contributing factor.

The fourth crash occurred just after midnight on SB I-65 near Lafayette Road. Investigators say two people were riding a motorcycle without a helmet.

Medics found an unconscious and unresponsive woman when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was also seriously injured. He was transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the motorcycle came upon backed up traffic due to construction, and that’s when the driver purposely went around the construction barrels into a closed portion of the roadway to pass traffic. While in the closed area, the driver hit uneven pavement, lost control, and struck the concrete median barrier wall.

This crash is still under investigation.