Harrah's Hoosier Park, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino hiring dealers ahead of new law going into effect

ANDERSON, Ind.– Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand Racing & Casino are now accepting applications for live dealer positions and dealer school as they prepare to launch live table games in January.

During the last legislative session, lawmakers made significant changes to the state’s gaming laws with the expansive House Enrolled Act 1015. Facilities were able to start seeking licenses for sports betting on July 1. In September, sports wagering will become legal online, in-person and at approved gambling facilities for people 21 and over. The law prohibits betting on e-sports or amateur athletes 18 and under.

The start date for horse race tracks to use live table games is set for January 2020. The law also increases the number and type of facilities a gaming operator can own.

Dealer schools will be hosted at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson and Indiana Grand in Shelbyville. Trainees will be compensated at $7.25 an hour and will receive a $500 stipend following the completion of the first 30 days.

Classes will be held Monday through Friday for four hours a day. Classes will be offered at 7 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The course lasts for six to twelve weeks depending on the type of game training. Games include blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps.

“We’re bringing hundreds of new jobs to Central Indiana, and providing the training and tools necessary to be successful as a table games dealer,” said Trent McIntosh, Harrah’s Hoosier Park’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “These are well-paying jobs on top of a robust benefits program and culture built on superior external and internal service.”

Those who apply and already have dealer experience may apply for supervisory roles and will receive a higher base pay.

They are also looking for people to apply for ticket writer and supervisor positions for sports books when that begins in September.

“As we prepare our properties for both sports wagering and live table games, we have opportunities available for dealers, table game supervisors, sports book ticket writers, sports book supervisors, and even more jobs in various other departments,” said Ron Baumann, Indiana Grand’s Senior Vice President and General Manager. “We’re looking for energetic, talented people to join our team and be a part launching brand new products to Central Indiana and beyond.”

Prospective applicants can visit this website for more information.

Candidates may also apply directly at www.HarrahsHoosierPark.com or www.IndianaGrand.com. Additional questions can be answered by calling Harrah’s Hoosier Park Human Resources at (765) 609-4541 or Indiana Grand Racing & Casino’s Human Resources at (317) 421-8880.