ATLANTA, Ind. -- Custom home furnishings, jewelry, and gifts are all on sale at a cafe and market under one roof. Mercantile 37 is a unique destination with a little something for everyone. Sherman went to visit to check out the building's rich history.
Home decor shop opens in former truck stop
-
New brewery mixes beer with Indiana racing history
-
Tour beautiful homes at the Meridian-Kessler Home Tour
-
Give dad a unique Father’s Day gift made of wood
-
Spring gardening tips
-
Support Eskenazi Health at the 2019 Decorators’ Home Show
-
-
See local artists at work this weekend
-
New specialty indoor plant shop opens in Westfield
-
New Muncie restaurant offers tasty food on a budget
-
Historic downtown building to be re-purposed into new dining spaces
-
‘Obviously heartless’: 5-year-old’s skull, collarbone fractured when glass bottle is thrown from SUV
-
-
Sherman talks to CarDon & Associates and Apricot Sun
-
Mistaken identity leads to arrest warrants filed against Indy man shot and killed 4 years ago
-
Sherman takes Favorite Food Finds series to Zionsville