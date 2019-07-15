Home decor shop opens in former truck stop

Posted 8:43 AM, July 15, 2019, by

ATLANTA, Ind. -- Custom home furnishings, jewelry, and gifts are all on sale at a cafe and market under one roof. Mercantile 37 is a unique destination with a little something for everyone. Sherman went to visit to check out the building's rich history.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.