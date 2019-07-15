Indiana Task Force 1 helping Louisiana residents recover in wake of Barry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two men with Indiana Task Force 1 are still in Louisiana, helping residents recover from Hurricane Barry.

The storm has been reclassified as a tropical depression as it moves north, but the threat isn’t over for the Gulf Coast.

Hoosiers Scott Nacheman and Bill Brown headed south last week. Since then, they’ve been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other agencies to send emergency equipment to flooded parts of the state.

As of Monday, the pair was in Baton Rouge, helping local law enforcement transition into recovery mode.

Barry is moving north, but Brown says rain that makes it into the Mississippi River could impact Golf Coast communities.

“The ground is saturated with water, this storm is now moving up into the Mississippi River Valley, and as the storm moves up, it’s projected to dump some significant rainfall, and as we know with the Mississippi River, the flow could move down the stream coming back south as the storm moves north,” said Brown, Incident Support Team Liaison with Indiana Task Force 1.

Brown says the people of Louisiana are very resilient.

“Hurricanes, flooding, it’s nothing new to them,” said Brown. "This is not their first storm or hurricane, and for the most part, they’ve taken it in stride. They’ll bounce back.”

Nacheman says most of the damage has been caused by water, instead of high-speed winds like you’d see from a more severe hurricane.

Task force members should be headed back home by Thursday at the latest.