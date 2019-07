× National Pet Fire Safety Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters encourage families to have a fire plan in case the worst happens. And every member of the family should be part of it including your pets.

July 15 is National Pet Fire Safety Day. Animal handler Jeff Owens stopped by Fox 59 with Kasey, a trained black lab and Carmel Fire mascot Sparky.

Check out the video to see Kasey perform fire-related commands.