Semi driver arrested for reckless homicide following crash that killed mother and two toddlers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A truck driver is behind bars following a deadly crash on I-465 that killed a mother and her two toddlers on Sunday.

57-year-old Bruce Pollard is being held at the Marion County jail on preliminary charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness because Indiana State Police (ISP) says his negligent driving directly caused the deaths.

According to ISP, the chain reaction crash took place because Pollard ignored the speed limit, drove too fast, failed to slow down for construction and then slammed into the back of a car killing Koons and her two children.

The coroner identified the victims as 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and 18-month-old twins June and Ruby Koons.

The crash also damaged 5 other cars and left seven others injured.

On-scene investigators say Pollard claimed he was headed to Ohio when a car cut him off, forcing him to slam on his brakes and lose control.

ISP says Pollard’s story doesn’t appear to be true after witnesses claimed Pollard didn’t see the traffic stopped in front of him.

“Indications are, he never hit the brakes and hit the first car at a high rate of speed,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

Pollard also told investigators he thought he was only going 30 miles per hour at the time of the crash. ISP says, in reality, Pollard was driving 20 miles over the speed limit.

“We felt Mr. Pollard was driving recklessly and driving recklessly enough to warrant an arrest,” said Perrine.

Court records show Pollard who lives in Missouri has been ticketed for traffic violations in Indiana on a couple of occasions, including most recently last year for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Pollard was driving for Weston Transportation out of Missouri.

Department of Transportation records show that company has had six unsafe driving violations since 2017—two for following too close, two for lane restriction violations, one for speeding, and one for unlawfully parking and/or leaving vehicle in the roadway.

The company owns 23 trucks and has 20 drivers.

Officials with Weston Transportation are not commenting at this time.

ISP wouldn’t say if Pollard showed any signs of impairment at the time of the fatal crash, but with so much summer time roadwork around Indianapolis, Sgt. Perrine hopes the story serves as a sad reminder for everyone to drive safely.

“It’s tragic that it takes something like this to remind people. It’s so simple. Don’t drive selfishly. You driving cautiously makes the road safer for everyone else,” said Perrine.

So far, formal charges have not been filed against Pollard. That decision will be up to the Marion County prosecutors office.