Silent No More Inc. hopes to reach domestic violence victims through resource walk, rally

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 46201 zip code is a high-risk area for domestic violence. According to the Lieutenant Domestic Violence Section, there were 724 runs from October 2018 to May 2019, the highest of all IMPD district zip codes.

Now, what about the violence that’s not being reported? The organization Silent No More, Inc. is working to be a voice for the voiceless and there’s a way you can help, too.

“You never want to see your loved one lying in a casket,” said Keisha Smith. “Kaylin never got a chance to live.”

Keisha is now the voice for her niece, Kaylin, who was only 21 years old when she was murdered after an altercation with her boyfriend.

“There are so many young victims out here that are silent, they’re scared to say anything or whatever the case may be,” Smith added.

Keisha is now helping those who may be scared to speak up, with the help of Danyette Smith, the founder of Silent No More, Inc. The organization’s mission is to change the mindsets of children and adults on their exposure and knowledge of domestic violence and teen dating abuse.

Danyette is not only the founder, but she’s also a survivor.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence,” stated Danyette. “I went through domestic violence for 10 years. The first blow came to my eye where I currently have two plates in my eye holding my cornea in place. Then it transitioned over to gun violence. I had a gun placed to my head and told that I would be killed as well as a high speed chase down Arlington Avenue with a shotgun out the window chasing me.”

Danyette is not alone. When she learned about the 46201 zip code, she said it wasn’t a shocker, but it was more of an eye opener.

“I’m able to get right into their shoes, I’m able to feel their pain, I’m able to exactly understand where they are mentally so that way I’m able to guide them right exactly where they are,” said Smith.

The high risk area was more of a motivator to help. Silent No More, Inc. is hosting their second annual Concrete Voices event. Volunteers will be walking in the 46201 area door to door, passing out information. The resources will include legal services, shelters, therapy services, prosecutors, advocates and more.

“Get those resources right on that doorstep, so that way they know they’re not out here alone,” said Smith.

Silent No More, Inc. is still looking for volunteers to help. Concrete Voices is happening on Saturday, July 20 starting at 2 p.m. There will be a noise rally at the corner of Washington Street and State Avenue.

At 3:15 p.m. the resource walk will begin. People will pair up and cover blocks around the neighborhood. The goal is to reach 500 homes.

If you would like to learn more about Silent No More, Inc. click here to visit their website.