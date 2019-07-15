× SILVER ALERT: Danville PD searching for missing woman

DANVILLE, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Danville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Melissa Dawn Smith, 31, a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a pink tank top, blue or purple swim top, black shorts with white flip flops or sandals, and driving a black 2016 Honda CRV with Indiana license plate number XYL607.

Melissa is missing from Danville and was last seen on Friday, July 12, at 9:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melissa Dawn Smith, contact the Danville Police Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.