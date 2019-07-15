Transplant recipient honors donor every year by delivering Donatos Pizza to IU Health staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One transplant recipient is celebrating her donor in a special way—with pizza!

Lisa Stiffler received a life-saving pancreas transplant from a donor named Kerry 10 years ago.

Kerry was in his last year of college in Santa Fe, New Mexico when he was shot and killed.

Every year since, Stiffler honors him and the transplant staff at IU Health by bringing them Donatos Pizza—Kerry’s favorite.

She now lives in Florida, but she flies back to Indiana each year to honor Kerry and the transplant staff.