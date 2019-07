× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after police safely locate 3-year-old from Elkhart

GOSHEN, Ind. – Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert that was declared for a missing 3-year-old girl from Elkhart after safely locating her.

The Goshen Police Department was investigating the girl’s disappearance. Officers said Monday she had been missing since about 5 p.m. on Friday, July 12.

Editor’s note: The girl’s name and photo has been removed from this story to help protect her identity.