Barry brings much needed rain; a few storms too! Extreme heat still on the way.

Areas of steady, light rain are FINALLY here, as remnants of Barry, is now making its pass through the Midwest and Ohio Valley! Expect showers and storms at times today and through Wednesday. For now, just light rain this morning but scattered storms will be likely through the afternoon, as more heat is added to the mix, along with greater lift. In the terms of severe weather, a few storms could produce strong gusts, heavy pockets of rain and dangerous lightning.

Additional rain chances will continue tonight and through Wednesday afternoon, as “Barry” makes its way to the northeast. Warm, humid air will continue, as well, while highs reach the middle 80’s.

The forecasted hot dome begins to move in on Thursday and build through Sunday morning! This heat will the worst in 7 years, when the heat index is added. Again, this is a dangerous situation, if the heat is taken for granted. Be sure to hydrate often, watch your younger children in cars, the elderly and your pets. A cold front will pass through by Sunday night, prompting stronger storms and a cool down to start a new week!