Boater saves Indiana toddler in Lake Michigan after he drifted away on inflatable duck

Posted 11:06 AM, July 16, 2019, by

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Witnesses say a toddler was rescued in Lake Michigan after he drifted away from his family on an inflatable duck in Indiana.

Dave Benjamin tells WBBM-TV that a boater finally grabbed the boy after the duck flipped over Monday, off Washington Beach in Michigan City. Benjamin tried to reach the boy on a paddleboard.

He says there was a feeling of “exhaustion and high anxiety” as the child’s inflatable was carried away by wind. The boy’s mother couldn’t immediately reach him.

