Brown County man arrested on multiple felony drug charges

NASHVILLE, Ind. — A Nashville man was arrested on several felony drug charges after authorities executed a search warrant on a home.

Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police and deputies from the Brown County Sheriff Department executed a search warrant regarding alleged methamphetamine dealing at a home on Plum Creek Road.

State police say they found 35-year-old Christopher James inside the home, along with ecstasy, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, pills, dimethyltryptamine and over 100 grams of a crystal substance that tested positive for meth.

They also found six long guns and four hand guns, one of which had an obliterated serial number and another that was found to be stolen out of Lanesville, Indiana, according to ISP.

James was taken to Brown County Jail, where he faces charges of dealing meth over 10 grams with a firearm, possession of meth over 28 grams with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington District at 812-332-4411.