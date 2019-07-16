Celebrate seasonal produce in Indiana with Blueberry Corn Cobbler
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Blueberry Corn Cobbler
Ingredients
For the berries
- 1.6 pounds (725 grams or 2 1/4 pints) blueberries
- 1/3 cup granulated sugar (66 grams)
- 1/4 cup flour (30 grams)
- 2 Tablespoons lemon juice
For the topping
- 2 large ears sweet yellow corn, uncooked
- 1 1/4 cups flour (150 grams)
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar (50 grams)
- 1/3 cup (50 grams) medium or coarse-ground yellow cornmeal
- 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 tablespoons (60 grams or 1/2 stick) cold Challenge unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 4 teaspoons turbinado sugar, for sprinkling
Directions
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees and grease the inside of a 8-by-8-inch square casserole dish with butter.
- In a medium bowl, combine blueberries with 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup flour, and lemon juice.
- Transfer the mixture to the baking dish in an even layer and set aside.
- Using a box grater, grate the corn over a bowl to collect its meat and milk; discard the corn cobs.
- Transfer corn mixture to a liquid measuring cup. (The grated corn mixture should measure a healthy ¾ cup; if not, supplement with extra corn, heavy cream or milk.) Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together 11/4 cups flour, granulated sugar, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest.
- Cut in the cubed butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
- Add the grated corn to the flour mixture and mix lightly, just until the dry ingredients are moistened and you have a cohesive dough.
- Crumble the batter over the surface of the berries.
- Sprinkle the batter evenly with the turbinado sugar.
- Place the baking dish on a sheet pan to catch any potential overflow, transfer to the oven and bake until the crust is golden and the blueberries are bubbling and thick, 35 to 40 minutes.
- Allow to cool at least 10 minutes before serving.