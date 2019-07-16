Celebrate seasonal produce in Indiana with Blueberry Corn Cobbler

Posted 3:00 AM, July 16, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Scales

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen

Blueberry Corn Cobbler

Ingredients

For the berries

  • 1.6 pounds (725 grams or 2 1/4 pints) blueberries
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar (66 grams)
  • 1/4 cup flour (30 grams)
  • 2 Tablespoons lemon juice

For the topping

  • 2 large ears sweet yellow corn, uncooked
  • 1 1/4 cups flour (150 grams)
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar (50 grams)
  • 1/3 cup (50 grams) medium or coarse-ground yellow cornmeal
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 tablespoons (60 grams or 1/2 stick) cold Challenge unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • 4 teaspoons turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

Directions

  1. Heat the oven to 375 degrees and grease the inside of a 8-by-8-inch square casserole dish with butter.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine blueberries with 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1/4 cup flour, and lemon juice.
  3. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish in an even layer and set aside.
  4. Using a box grater, grate the corn over a bowl to collect its meat and milk; discard the corn cobs.
  5. Transfer corn mixture to a liquid measuring cup. (The grated corn mixture should measure a healthy ¾ cup; if not, supplement with extra corn, heavy cream or milk.) Set aside.
  6. In a large bowl, whisk together 11/4 cups flour, granulated sugar, cornmeal, baking powder, salt, and lemon zest.
  7. Cut in the cubed butter until mixture resembles coarse meal.
  8. Add the grated corn to the flour mixture and mix lightly, just until the dry ingredients are moistened and you have a cohesive dough.
  9. Crumble the batter over the surface of the berries.
  10. Sprinkle the batter evenly with the turbinado sugar.
  11. Place the baking dish on a sheet pan to catch any potential overflow, transfer to the oven and bake until the crust is golden and the blueberries are bubbling and thick, 35 to 40 minutes.
  12. Allow to cool at least 10 minutes before serving.
