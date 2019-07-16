× Court documents show semi driver from deadly crash showed ‘no remorse’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Recently released court documents show details of the Indiana State Police (ISP) investigation into a semi crash that killed a mother and her two twin toddlers and injured several others on Sunday.

The seven vehicle crash happened around 12 p.m. on eastbound I-465 near the 33 mile marker, resulting in multiple fatalities and multiple serious injuries.

Police found the 2012 silver Ford engulfed in flames. Three bodies were located in the wreckage, but could not be identified due to burns sustained in the fire, police said.

ISP discovered a charred Ford grill emblem in the grass and said the fire was so intense it burned the surrounding area and metal guard rail.

Five other vehicles were struck by the semi, sending seven other people to an area hospital. One vehicle was still attached to the semi when rescue teams arrived, and the driver had to be cut out of their vehicle when medical teams arrived.

The driver of the red International semi tractor, Bruce Pollard, 57, of Sturgeon, Missouri, remained at the scene and was being treated for minor injuries. Police say the semi had heavy front and driver side damage.

The court documents revealed a witness from another lightly-damaged vehicle told police that the red semi was travelling over the speed limit and changed lanes.

The witness also said that the semi did not brake until he struck the silver Ford, setting it on fire and struck another vehicle, pinning it along the concrete barrier.

Pollard was taken to Eskenazi hospital for consensual blood draw, followed by a police interview and consenting to search his truck’s Airbag Control Module (ACM), claiming he “had nothing to hide.”

At first, Pollard claimed that a white vehicle cut him off and he hit his brakes to avoid it, making his semi pull to the right. He also claimed he was only going 30-35 miles per hour because he knew he was in a construction zone.

Police say Pollard was only concerned about his vehicle during the crash and showed no remorse when he was told that multiple people had died and several more were seriously injured.

Pollard only concerned for his belongings, medicine and what hotel police were dropping him off at, according to the court documents.

Around this time, the family of the victims in the silver Ford identified the vehicle and confirmed the victims as 29-year-old Alanna Norman Koons and her 18-month-old twins June and Ruby Koons.

Police then obtained ACM data which reported Pollard’s speed at 65 mph and showed that he did not brake until the semi hit the Ford driven by Koons.

Documents show that Pollard later admitted that he was going too fast.

Police say he again showed no remorse, saying that he “guesses” he was going too fast and that he “guesses” that he hit other vehicles.

Pollard again asked what hotel room police were dropping him off at and when he can get his things, according to the court documents.

Officers informed him again that he had just killed a family and that others were seriously injured.

Police say he showed no emotion and stated he was reaching for his iced tea to drink and when he looked up traffic had stopped.

Pollard was informed that he was being charged with Reckless Homicide and Criminal Recklessness Serious Bodily Injury.

Police say, Pollard was only concerned about when he was getting out.

Officers again informed him that he had just killed a family, and again, he showed no emotion.