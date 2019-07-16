× Drug task force nets 2 in Bartholomew County

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) arrested two people on multiple drug-related charges on Monday.

Bryce Hatton, 20, was arrested on a warrant served at the 900 block of California Street in Columbus.

JNET says the warrant stemmed from an investigation for two counts of dealing illegal narcotics.

Police found illegal narcotics, Fentanyl, marijuana, drug-related paraphernalia and cash.

Isabell Nida, 19, was also arrested at the residence, and both were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Hatton faces charges including dealing and possession of cocaine and marijuana, as well as the Bartholomew County warrant for two counts of dealing illegal narcotics. He is being held at a $316,000 bond.

Nida faces similar charges and is being held at a $66,000 bond.

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials say the joint task force proactively targets the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs.

“JNET will never stop pursuing those who are distributing and abusing dangerous drugs in Bartholomew County,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.