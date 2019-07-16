× Indy man charged with endangering minors in Kentucky labor trafficking investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Indianapolis man has been arrested after allegedly bringing 12 Indiana children to Kentucky to sell candy for him and forcing the minors to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that 54-year-old Shawn Floyd has been charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Class A misdemeanors, and one count of controlled substance prescription not in original container, a Class B misdemeanor.

On July 12, a Bowling Green police officer stopped Floyd on a roadway. A human trafficking investigator then responded to the traffic stop to interview him, during which Floyd was detained and the 12 minors were taken into protective custody.

The attorney general’s office says the youngest minor was 11. Kentucky labor law requires a person to be at least 14 years old to be employed.

Also on July 12, Beshear’s office says it was notified of about 25 solicitor permits issued in Bowling Green, mostly for minors. The office also received information referencing Floyd for possible human trafficking of minors occurring in Anderson, Daviess, Fayette, Jessamine and Warren counties over the past two years. And, there had been an open investigation involving Floyd.

“I want to commend the work of the Bowling Green Police Department and our human trafficking investigator,” Beshear said. “Their actions prevented any further possible exploitation or suffering for these children. When it comes to preventing such crimes, it requires cooperation across agencies and promoting awareness of such actions in every community.”

If an individual is being exploited for commercial sex or labor, he or she can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 (or text 233733) for immediate assistance. Interpreters are available for callers. To report suspected human trafficking of a child, call 877-KYSAFE1. Dial 911 if you believe the individual is in immediate danger.