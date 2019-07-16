Click here for weather warnings in central Indiana

INDOT announces updated ramp closures on I-65 in Boone County due to rain

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an updated schedule of ramp closures on I-65 in Boone County starting Wednesday, July 17.

Here is the following schedule for resurfacing the ramps at Exit 130, weather permitting:

  • Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 southbound closing Wednesday, July 17 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday.
  •  I-65 southbound exit ramp to Whitestown Parkway closing Thursday, July 18 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday
  • Whitestown Parkway on ramp to I-65 northbound closing Friday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday

These projects are scheduled to be completed at the end of August.

To learn about highway work zones and other traffic alerts, visit indot.carsprogram.org, or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

