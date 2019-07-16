Nothing says summer like spending time in the water on a family vacation. Mother, singer and entrepreneur Jordin Sparks shares more about the summer family vacation essentials.
Make memories with your family on National Water Park Day
-
New Children’s Museum exhibit gives kids a taste of Greece
-
12-year-old Indiana girl contracts flesh-eating disease during Florida vacation
-
Indy’s ‘Pack the Parks’ perfectly timed for hottest day of year so far
-
Keeping your home safe during summer vacation
-
Florida woman dies after surgeries to cure flesh-eating bacteria infection
-
-
Review: The Secret Life of Pets 2
-
Budgeting for summer vacations
-
REVIEW | Spider-Man: Far From Home
-
Hoosiers making plans to beat the heat this weekend
-
Warmer days ahead make it tough for Indy’s homeless population
-
-
New report says more children are drowning in pools
-
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for young children. Here’s how to prevent it
-
On the Road: Summer water safety