National Personal Chef’s Day

Today we're recognizing the dedication and hard work of personal chefs. Chef Rob Koeller shares his recipe for P.F. Changs copycat lettuce wraps.

Ingredients

Dipping Sauce

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons reduced sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1/8 teaspoon chili oil

1 tablespoon chopped chives

1/4 teaspoon Chinese hot mustard

1 teaspoon Sriracha

Main Ingredients

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 pound ground chicken

1 x 8- ounce can water chestnuts drained and minced

1 x 6- ounce can straw mushrooms drained and minced

1 clove garlic minced

2 scallion stalks chopped

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons mirin

2 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

Serve With:

4 cups to 5 iceberg lettuce

Instructions

For the dipping sauce, add the ingredients (from the sugar to the sriracha) in a small bowl and whisk until fully combined.

In a large skillet add two tablespoons of oil and brown the chicken in it on medium-high heat.

When browned, remove chicken, add in the rest of the oil and sauté the water chestnuts, straw mushrooms, garlic and scallions for 3-5 minutes.

Add the chicken back into the skillet along with the soy sauce, mirin, oyster sauce and rice vinegar and stir to coat and combine everything.

Serve in lettuce cups and the dipping sauce as desired.

If you'd like to serve these as they are in the restaurant you can purchase and fry up maifun rice sticks, but to keep it easy I skipped that step since it is mostly a garnish.