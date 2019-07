× Northbound I-65 closed at I-70 North Split due to overturned semi

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An overturned semi has closed northbound I-65 at the I-70 North Split near downtown Indianapolis.

All lanes are expected to be closed until about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

I-65 MM 112.4 NB at I-70 North Split All lanes closed 2 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 17, 2019

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

Indiana State Police say nobody was injured in the crash.