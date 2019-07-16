Savor the taste of downtown Indy restaurants during new promotion

Posted 8:42 AM, July 16, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis is continuing to make a name for itself as a foodie destination, and for the next few weeks, you can taste some of the reasons why. Savor and Sip Downtown Indy is letting people experience dozens of local restaurants at a discount. Sherman visited one of the participating locations to get a sneak peek of their special menu.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.