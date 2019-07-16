Savor the taste of downtown Indy restaurants during new promotion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indianapolis is continuing to make a name for itself as a foodie destination, and for the next few weeks, you can taste some of the reasons why. Savor and Sip Downtown Indy is letting people experience dozens of local restaurants at a discount. Sherman visited one of the participating locations to get a sneak peek of their special menu.
