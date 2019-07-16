Teen girl stabbed at summer music camp in Bloomington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult for a stabbing during a summer music camp in Bloomington.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, Indiana University Police responded to a stabbing at the music annex building off West 3rd Street.

“This is a serious incident,” said IUPD Chief Jill Lees.

Investigators say a 13-year-old girl was in a practice room on the third floor. A 17-year-old boy allegedly lured her out, and the two ended up on the fourth floor. Police say the boy turned violent and attacked her with a small folding knife.

“While he’s attacking her, she screams, and a staff member comes in and was able to break up the assault, and then she was able to go down to the 3rd floor to get help,” said Chief Lees.

The suspect took off, and the girl was rushed to the hospital. She had to get stitches for the stab wounds on her hands and legs.

Chief Lees says it took officers less than an hour to track down the suspect and the weapon.

“From the initial 911 calls that came in, it was very quick to gather the information, and then to have officers go out to the suspect’s residence and immediately locate him and take him into custody without incident,” said Chief Lees.

Investigators tell FOX59, the two teenagers were both in the summer music camp last year. The suspect wasn’t enrolled this year. Police aren’t sure how well the teenagers knew one another.

“He’s going to face penalties based on these injuries and what he did to the victim,” said Chief Lees.

The 13-year-old victim is from Florida. She was released from the hospital the same day. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what the motive was for the violent attack.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the 17-year-old suspect is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, strangulation, and aggravated battery.

The suspect is expected to be in court Wednesday afternoon at 2:30.