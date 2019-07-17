× 2 winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 will expire soon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Check your tickets! Time is running out to claim two winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000.

Prizes from Hoosier Lottery drawings must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in LaPorte at Family Express located at 515 J Street for the February 2, 2019 drawing expires at 5 p.m. on August 1, 2019. The winning numbers are: 10-17-18-43-65 and the Powerball number is 13.

A second $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Indianapolis at Pike Food Center located at 9605 Pendleton Pike for the February 9, 2019 drawing expires at 5 p.m. on August 8, 2019. The February 9, 2019 winning numbers are: 1-2-3-7-39 and the Powerball number is 25.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.